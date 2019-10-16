Dick Vermeil Fires Back At Jared Goff Haters, He's Still Worth The Money!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jared Goff does NOT suck -- this despite throwing for just 78 yards last weekend ... so says ex-NFL coach Dick Vermeil, who tells TMZ Sports the Rams QB is still worth the FAT contract he just signed!!

"I still believe that Goff is a fine player," Vermeil says ... "I wouldn't let one game influence the overall evaluation of how good a quarterback this guy is."

Goff inked a massive, $134 MILLION deal in early September ... but he hasn't quite lived up to that huge contract through the six games this season.

The Rams are just 3-3, Goff has 7 interceptions to just 7 TDs ... and the 25-year-old threw for less than 80 yards in a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

But, Vermeil -- who coached Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl in 1999 -- says he ain't ready to push the eject button on Goff just yet.

"Criminy," Dick says, "the best people have bad games. And many times when they go bad there's more reasons than just the quarterback."

Vermeil says the Rams' defense hasn't been good this season ... and their running game hasn't helped much either, and that's all led to issues for Goff.

But, when it comes to the contract L.A. gave him ... Dick says nobody in the organization should be panicking about those figures right now.