2019 ESPYs Fashion Shows Off Crazy Athlete Swag
2019 ESPYs Fashion The Good, The Bad and the Swaggy
7/10/2019 4:16 PM PT
Who's the best-dressed athlete in sports?? Now's your chance to see them go head-to-head with their threads at the 2019 ESPYs ... with the biggest ballers showing off their swag!!
LA Rams QB Jared Goff and his bikini model GF, Christen Harper, are one attractive couple in a rare public appearance together ... and Russell Wilson and Ciara are looking hot, as always.
UFC superstar Tyron Woodley is bringing the star power with a blue print suit ... and NBA hooper Trae Young went with the classic all-black look.
Golfer and model Paige Spiranac is hard to miss with a shiny silver dress ... and UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi -- who went viral for her perfect 10 routine back in January -- showed off her skills on the red carpet!!
Everyone from Dwight Howard to Patrick Mahomes to Brooks Koepka's GF, Jena Sims, showed off their best looks for the show -- hosted by Tracy Morgan -- on Wednesday ... so be sure to check out all the drip!!
31 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.