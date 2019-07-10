2019 ESPYs Fashion Shows Off Crazy Athlete Swag

Who's the best-dressed athlete in sports?? Now's your chance to see them go head-to-head with their threads at the 2019 ESPYs ... with the biggest ballers showing off their swag!!

LA Rams QB Jared Goff and his bikini model GF, Christen Harper, are one attractive couple in a rare public appearance together ... and Russell Wilson and Ciara are looking hot, as always.

UFC superstar Tyron Woodley is bringing the star power with a blue print suit ... and NBA hooper Trae Young went with the classic all-black look.

Golfer and model Paige Spiranac is hard to miss with a shiny silver dress ... and UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi -- who went viral for her perfect 10 routine back in January -- showed off her skills on the red carpet!!