Megan Rapinoe to Trump, 'You're Excluding People Like Me'

Breaking News

Megan Rapinoe finally responded to President Trump on Wednesay -- telling POTUS she feels Trump is dragging America back to a time of bigotry and hate.

The Team USA soccer superstar appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper and delivered a message directed at Trump:

"Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me. You're excluding people that look like me. You're excluding people of color. You're excluding... Americans that maybe support you."



USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe's message to President Trump. https://t.co/ykaSony9Dx pic.twitter.com/65U76fd3Po — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2019 @CNN

"I would say that your message is excluding people," Rapinoe said ... "You're excluding me, you're excluding people that look like me, you're excluding people of color, you're excluding Americans that maybe support you."

Both Rapinoe and Anderson Cooper are openly gay -- and pointed out how terribly gay people in America were treated in the past.

Rapinoe touched on that in her message to Trump ...

"I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you're saying about 'Making America Great Again.' I think that you're harking back to an era that was not great for everyone -- it might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

She continued ... "You have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone."

Of course, Trump had criticized Rapinoe on Twitter after she said she wouldn't be going to the "f*cking White House" if Team USA won the World Cup.

Cooper asked if she still felt that way -- and if other teammates stood behind her.

"I would not go, and every teammate that I've talked to explicitly about it would not go," Rapinoe said.

"I don't think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we've worked so hard to build, and the things that we fight for, and the way that we live our life -- I don't think that we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration."

However, Rapinoe says the team is interested in meeting with U.S. leaders in D.C. and WOULD accept invitations from other politicians.