Julian Castro Says Trump Pissing Off USWNT is Par for Course
Prez Candidate Julian Castro Sports Champs Will Keep Dissing Trump If He Keeps Dividing Nation
7/9/2019 4:39 PM PT
Presidential candidate Julian Castro says there's an easy explanation for Megan Rapinoe's standoff with President Trump, and it won't change until 1600 Penn. gets a new resident.
Castro joined us on "TMZ Live" and said there's some pretty clear symbolism to Megan and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team skipping White House photo ops. He says it's simply a byproduct of Trump's "horrendous" and "divisive" policies.
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT— Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019 @8by8mag
As you know ... team captain Megan made it clear she's not down for a victory lap at the White House to commemorate winning the World Cup.
Since Trump took office, 20 major sports teams have been crowned champions ... but only half of them celebrated with POTUS, and one of them -- the NBA's Golden State Warriors -- chose to hang with Obama instead.
Castro's told us he wants teams to be proud again to hang with POTUS -- the way they were when Barack Obama and every other Prez, for that matter, was in office.
