Team USA Women Victory Parade Through NYC (Live Stream)

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and the rest of the women's Team USA soccer are on floats and enjoying their World Cup victory parade in NYC ... and it's LIT!!!

The champs were already chugging champagne -- around 9 AM -- getting turnt up while crowds of people cheered them on!

Of course, it's the 4th World Cup victory for Team USA -- but this seems to be the biggest celebration yet ... the ratings for the women's World Cup in the U.S. were the biggest ever!

The champs pulled out all the stops for their big party -- with Rapinoe passing aroud a massive bottle of Ace of Spades bubbly!!

Team USA defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final. Rapinoe won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tourney.

The win had President Barack Obama pumped up for Team USA -- showing off his awesome custom jersey and saying, "Proud to rep America’s best team! Congrats @USWNT and thanks for being such a strong inspiration for women and girls—and everybody—all across the country."

The girls have been partying it up ever since the big win -- and even had a bikini pool party with a bunch of dancing and rapping on Tuesday.

Music of choice?? Some old Migos and Lizzo!!