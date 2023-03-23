Sophia Culpo Confirms Braxton Berrios Breakup With Series Of TikToks

Olivia Culpo's younger sister, Sophia, confirmed her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios went kaput ... with the model/influencer firing off a number of TikToks with her sister about living the single life.

Rumors surrounding the end of the couple were circulating for weeks ... after fans noticed the once-inseparable duo suddenly stopped appearing on each other's social media platforms.

In fact, Braxton -- who signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month -- elected to take his mother on a Hawaiian vacation last week ... which, no disrespect to moms across the globe, seemed like what someone would do if they didn't wanna waste a getaway trip that was already booked prior to a breakup.

Sophia addressed the speculation head-on with a number of TikToks on Wednesday ... enlisting her sister, Aurora -- who separated from her husband in early 2022 -- to help her make some post-split content for her followers.

In one video, the youngest Culpo refers to Aurora and herself as "the single sisters" ... and in the follow-up, they jokingly use audio that references mental breakdowns as they sip wine and snack while laying in bed.

If you need any more convincing, the proof is in the captions ... with hashtags like #breakuptiktok and #singlelife.

Sophia and Braxton went public with their relationship in early 2021 ... and it's unclear when the split became official, but the last time he appeared on her page was November 2022.