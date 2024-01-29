Olivia Culpo Cries After Christian McCaffrey Wins NFC Title Game, 'Super Bowl Bound!'

Play video content

Christian McCaffrey is going to his first Super Bowl ... and the incredible moment had his fiancée Olivia Culpo very emotional, bringing her to tears!

The 49ers stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday after coming back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions, 34-31.

McCaffrey's a big reason the Niners are on their way to Vegas ... and although he didn't have a huge rushing game by his standards, Christian still rushed for 90 yards and scored 2 touchdowns ... all while Culpo watched.

After the game, the former Miss Universe, watching from a Levi's Stadium suite with Kristen Gaffney and friends, was overcome with emotion, crying tears of joy.

"Super Bowl bound baby," Culpo said on IG. "Niners win!!!!!"

Culpo also celebrated with McCaffrey on the field with hugs, kisses, and ... even a chest bump!

McCaffrey -- who was traded to the 49ers from the Carolina Panthers in 2022 -- started dating Culpo in 2019 and proposed with a massive diamond ring on a road trip last April.

Culpo just had her bachelorette party a few months ago ... where McCaffrey surprised her with fireworks.