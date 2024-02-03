Travis Kelce's Teammate Justin Reid Raves Over Taylor Swift ... 'She's Very, Very Sweet!!!'

Play video content TMZ Sports

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift clearly have the support of those in Kansas City's locker room ... 'cause Chiefs star Justin Reid tells TMZ Sports he's a huge fan of the pop star and her relationship with his teammate.

The K.C. defensive back said this week he has been able to interact with Swift since she and Kelce went public with their romance earlier this season ... and he had nothing but nice things to say about their encounters.

In fact, he said the 34-year-old "Love Story" crooner paid compliments to everyone he's seen her meet so far this year.

"She's very, very sweet," Reid told us ... "I don't understand why she's getting all the hate. She's an awesome person, awesome artist all around."

As for if Reid, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs will get a private concert from Swift if they're able to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII next week ... Reid says he isn't exactly holding his breath on that one.

"I'm sure she'll be busy celebrating with her man," he said with a laugh.

Of course, it's not yet for sure if Swift will even attend Kelce's Big Game -- after all, she has a concert in Tokyo just a day before kickoff ... though given the way she's already traveled this year for Travis, it seems likely at this point.

