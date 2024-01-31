Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift For Joining Chiefs Kingdom

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Thanks For Joining Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift!!!

1/31/2024 9:11 AM PT
WELCOME TO THE FAM
Taylor Swift got a special shoutout from her boo on Wednesday ... with Travis Kelce giving a playful "thank you" to the pop superstar for jumping on the Chiefs bandwagon just in time for their Super Bowl run.

The "Cruel Summer" crooner has been Kelce's biggest supporter since they first started dating last year ... making numerous appearances at home and away matchups, including every game during the Chiefs' current playoff run.

The love hasn't gone unnoticed in the Kelce fam ... with Jason Kelce jokingly congratulating Swift on reaching the biggest sporting event of the year so early in her fandom.

"Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom," Jason said on the 'New Heights' podcast. "Taylor Swift who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

Travis played along ... adding, "Shout out to Tay! Thanks for joining the team!"

Of course, the Swifties have followed in her footsteps ... tuning in to every Chiefs game to get a glimpse of "mother" catching games from her usual suite seats.

The Traylor craze has left a huge impact on Kelce's jersey sales and TV ratings ... further solidifying the defending Super Bowl champs as the must-see game every week.

Worth noting -- Swift used to show love for her Philadelphia Eagles ... something Travis mentioned when addressing the musician's interaction with his head coach Andy Reid after Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

As previously reported, Swift is planning to jet from her 'Eras' tour gig overseas to get to Vegas in time for Travis' big night ... and we're sure the broadcast will be sure to make her presence known.

