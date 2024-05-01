Charles Barkley Feels Bad For Jordan, Pippen Amid Larsa, Marcus Relationship

Charles Barkley says there are only "losers" in the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship ... with the Hall of Famer revealing he feels bad for Michael and Scottie amid the "messy" coupling.

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Chuck -- who used to be best friends with MJ -- weighed in on the Larcus fiasco on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week ... and it's safe to say he doesn't approve of Jordan's son and Pippen's ex-wife getting romantic following the infamous fallout between the former Bulls superstars.

"I feel bad for Michael, I feel bad for Scottie," Chuck said on Wednesday. "That is so messy. I don't like messy because when it's messy, everybody has an opinion on it. And you know, the internet is not a place for messy."

Chuck pointed out the fact that kids are involved ... which adds an extra layer to the situation as they could be targeted by ruthless people online.

"I just hate messy and it's just really messy. And there are no winners, there's only losers."

The "Inside the NBA" analyst added he personally feels MJ and Scottie's relationship will never be the same ... which he said is shocking, considering the guys won six NBA championships together.

"If I had won six championships with somebody, I would think, 'Man, we blood brothers for life.'"