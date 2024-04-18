Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Rekindle Romance On Beach Day Date

Don't stick a fork in Larcus after all ... Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan look like a couple once more -- as they were seen getting close Wednesday on a beach day date in Miami.

The on-again, off-again pair were spotted enjoying each other's company under the South Florida sun ... holding hands, snuggling on lounge chairs, and sharing beverages out of a coconut.

Marcus was also seen chattin' it up with a few other hotties in the area before Larsa arrived -- looking somewhat flirty -- but, take a peek at how he interacted with Pippen once she got to the sand ... it sure seems the spark between the duo has been ignited yet again.

Sources close to Larsa tell TMZ Sports ... the two are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend at the moment -- they're currently just speaking as friends -- but, they are in the process of figuring out how they should move forward.

You'll recall, Larcus has ended a couple times in the last few months ... including in late March, when we were told they had officially decided to move on from each other.

Pippen seemed ready to get her hot-girl summer on, too, in wake of the split, posting a sexy bikini pic earlier this month with the caption, "Gearing up for the summer."