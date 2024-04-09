Larsa Pippen Flaunts Bikini Bod After Marcus Jordan Split, Teases Hot Girl Summer

Larsa Pippen's clearly handling her split with Marcus Jordan well -- she just revealed she still looks incredible in a bikini ... while teasing that it's only going to get better from here!!

Scottie's ex posted the thirst trap to her Instagram page Wednesday morning ... showing she's been in the gym while getting through her recent breakup.

And, the 49-year-old appeared to promise that she's going to look sexier as the weather heats up ... writing in a caption on the pic, "Gearing up for the summer."

Pippen, of course, is going through a bit of a rocky time ... as she and Jordan just split only a few weeks ago.

The two -- who initially linked up in Sept. 2022 -- had seemed to be madly in love ... with Marcus at one point saying a wedding date for the couple was "in the works."

But things changed in the winter, when they put a pause on their relationship ... before officially ending things days later.