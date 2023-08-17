Marcus Jordan Says Larsa Pippen Wedding Date 'In The Works'

Play video content BACKGRID

Somebody check on Michael Jordan -- it sounds like his arch nemesis' ex-wife is close to being his daughter-in-law ... 'cause Marcus just revealed a wedding date with Larsa Pippen is "in the works."

The happy couple hit up Jones in West Hollywood for dinner on Wednesday ... and as they were leaving the restaurant, the G.O.A.T.'s son was asked if wedding bells were in his future.

"We're looking for a location," Heir Jordan said with a big smile on his face.

When the cameras followed up about whether they had a date set, Marcus explained the two have kickstarted the planning process.

To spark further speculation, Larsa was spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger ... although it's unclear if it's a legit engagement ring just yet. It's worth noting -- Pippen has worn the ring in a few recent Instagram posts as well.

It may be MJ's worst nightmare -- remember, #23 famously said he did NOT approve of the relationship while leaving a restaurant in Paris last month.

Larsa and Marcus later addressed the clip ... with Scottie's ex claiming MJ's comments left her "embarrassed" and "traumatized," and the latter insisting his pops gave his blessing ... but didn't want to fuel speculation their relationship had anything to do with his infamous feud with Michael's longtime wingman.

Regardless of what the Hall of Famer thinks, Larcus were inseparable at Drizzy's show earlier Wednesday evening ... with Pippen grinding all over Jordan throughout the night.

Fittingly, Marcus' shirt read, "Hug me I'm horny!!"