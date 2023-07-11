Larsa Pippen 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan Comments On Marcus Relationship

Play video content Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen says she was not a fan of Michael Jordan's recent comments on her relationship with His Airness' son ... saying they were flat-out embarrassing and traumatizing.

Scottie Pippen's ex got real about the situation on the newest episode of her and Marcus Jordan's "Separation Anxiety" podcast ... saying that when MJ claimed last week that he didn't approve of her romance with his son -- it really, really bothered her.

Play video content 7/3/23 BACKGRID

While Marcus said he believed it was all blurted out in jest -- in fact, he suggested his dad may have been a little tipsy off tequila when he fired off the remarks -- she said she wasn't laughing at all.

"I didn't think it was funny," she said. "There's nothing funny about it."

"I was kind of embarrassed," she added.

Larsa explained that most of her issues with the comments stemmed from previous conversations she's had with Marcus and his family. She said she had been ensured over and over again that there were no problems amongst the Jordans about their relationship -- and it had all led to her ultimately telling media members that Michael was OK with everything.

"I was like traumatized," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied."

Marcus, though, said Michael reached out multiple times after he made the remarks and insisted he was OK with the couple. Marcus added that he believed M.J. didn't outright say that last week because he didn't want it to fuel any speculation that the two were only dating in order to stick it to Scottie -- his former Bulls teammate who he's since had big beef with.

But Larsa said on the pod it's all water under the bridge at this point ... telling their audience she and Marcus have talked it out -- and they're moving forward united.