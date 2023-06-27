Larsa Pippen Says Marcus Jordan Relationship Bad For OnlyFans Business

OnlyFans business isn't what it used to be for Larsa Pippen ... 'cause the reality star says her subscribers aren't happy ever since she started dating Marcus Jordan.

The convo popped up during Pippen and Jordan's Q and A with fans on their new podcast, "Separation Anxiety" ... when one supporter asked Michael Jordan's son how he felt about his GF's OnlyFans page.

"I don't have a problem with it," the 32-year-old said Tuesday. "As long as it makes you happy, you enjoy it ... and look, I think it's a source of income for you."

"I would never want to block your success or well-being."

Pippen -- who previously told Andy Cohen she made $200k within a few weeks from just one subscriber on her OnlyFans -- admitted their love life hasn't really been "good for business" ... as her fans dislike her new relationship with Jordan.

"Literally, the people that write me on there are like not happy that I'm in a relationship with you, but it's fun," Larsa said.

Despite Jordan being okay with her making content on the subscription-based social media platform, Pippen said she wouldn't hesitate to pull the plug if he ever changed his mind.