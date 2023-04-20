Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Hosting Celebrity Basketball Game In Miami

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are taking their love to the hardwood -- the couple is teaming up to host a celebrity basketball game ahead of the Miami Grand Prix!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Larcus (yeah, we're coining that) are headlining the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic in Sunrise, FL on Wednesday, May 3 to benefit the "D Up on Cancer" charity.

Big names like Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill, Lil Pump, Ex-NFLer Bryant McKinnie, influencer Jen Selter and country artist Jimmie Allen are all slated to participate in the game at FLA Live Arena ... and the Chicago Bulls legend's son will serve as a coach.

The event -- also hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment, The Money Team and DJ Irie -- is another big step for Pippen and Jordan, who recently took things public after months of downplaying their romance.

Considering it's a special moment, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bravo cameras are present to get footage for a future episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" ... which, of course, is the show Larsa appears on.

The two are pretty much inseparable at this point -- they've been going to romantic dinners, concerts and fancy boat trips together ever since they decided to go official.