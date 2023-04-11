Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Share Kisses During Cozy Boat Trip

Things appear to be smooth sailing for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan -- the couple couldn't get enough of each other while aboard a boat in Miami this week ... and we got the pics!!

Larsa and MJ were spotted cruising on a massive yacht and socializing with a handful of friends ... but made sure to get some private time during the outing -- which, naturally, involved a lot of PDA.

The couple cozied up on a sofa as they shared a few smooches and had a passionate chat ... proving their love for each other is still going strong after several months.

Pippen and Jordan have ramped up their relationship after deciding to go public late last year ... and seem to be damn near inseparable at this point.

In fact, the two can't stop raving about each other on social media ... with Larsa posting a tribute to Marcus on Monday, saying "To the moon and back."