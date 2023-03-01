Larsa Pippen Says Michael Jordan Approves Of Relationship With Marcus

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have reached the "meet the parents" level of their relationship ... which means Scottie Pippen's ex-wife spoke face-to-face with Michael Jordan about dating his son -- and apparently, the G.O.A.T. is totally cool with it.

48-year-old Larsa opened up on going full BF and GF with Marcus, 32, on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday ... and she said Marcus' mom and pops have no issue with them coupling up -- despite MJ's well-documented beef with his on-court wingman over the years.

Larsa added both families are happy and fine ... and when pressed on whether she's gotten His Airness' blessing, she's adamant Michael isn't intervening and trying to sink their ship.

"Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah," Larsa told Hall. "I feel like -- we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place."

Larsa also spoke about the 16-year age difference with Marcus ... and she believes age doesn't determine one's maturity -- and all that matters is that she's happy.

As for why she's dating MJ's son of all people, Larsa said she doesn't care one bit about how Scottie feels about the Jordan clan ... and their relationship wasn't something that was planned.

Larsa said she first met Marcus four years ago at a party in L.A. ... shutting down any notion she knew her man as a kid when they both lived in Chicago as MJ and Scottie racked up championships with the Bulls.

When asked if they're in love ... Larsa said, "I think so. We're in a really good place."