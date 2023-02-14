Larsa Pippen Calls Marcus Jordan Her 'Forever Valentine,' 'My Love'

The Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship is getting more and more serious by the minute ... the two just penned sweet messages to each other for Valentine's Day, with Larsa now calling Michael Jordan's son her "forever" mate.

Pippen, 48, shared her love letter to Marcus on Tuesday on her Instagram page, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on a sandy beach.

"My forever Valentine ❤️," Pippen said in the caption.

Marcus, 32, responded in the comment section echoing her thoughts ... writing, "4eva ❤️‍🔥"

Marcus also took to his own IG to make sure Larsa felt the love there ... posting a photo of her with two bouquets of flowers while saying, "🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥"

Larsa then reshared the post, droppin' the L-word in a "my love" comment on top of it.

Play video content

It's all just one more sign that these two are way more than "just good friends" -- as they initially claimed to be -- as the sappy messages come just days after the two were seen sharing a secret handshake, sealed with a kiss.