Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Son Marcus Jordan Dating Larsa Pippen
Michael Jordan Hell No I Don't Approve of Son Dating Larsa Pippen
7/3/2023 9:08 AM PT
Michael Jordan has never been one to mince his words, and he's sticking true to form when asked about his son, Marcus, dating Larsa Pippen.
The G.O.A.T (to most) was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris Sunday when he was asked about 32-year-old Marcus' relationship with 48-year-old Pippen.
At first, MJ just laughs -- but the photog doubles down asking if Jordan approves -- to which Michael offers a resounding "No!" The photog asks again, and MJ just shakes his head no.
Obviously, MJ's take is much different than the story Larsa recently told a few months ago on "The Tamron Hall Show." When asked about her dynamic with Marcus' family, she said, "I feel like, we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place."
Of course, Marcus and Larsa have been dating for quite some time now. Larsa admitted when they first got together she had him saved in her phone under a different name to prevent anyone from finding out about the couple.
The pairing is an odd one considering Michael's history with Larsa Pippen's ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The pair won several championships over the years in Chicago, but they've since had a drastic falling-out.