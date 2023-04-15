Scottie Pippen Silent On Larsa's Relationship With Marcus Jordan

Play video content TMZSports.com

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are madly in love ... and a lot of people are wondering how Scottie feels about his ex-wife dating his nemesis' son -- so TMZ Sports went straight to the source and asked the Bulls legend all about it.

And he said nothing!!!!!

The Hall of Famer was leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills earlier this week ... and naturally, we brought up the hot couple's relationship and whether he was cool with all of it.

Play video content

Pippen didn't entertain the question ... he just hopped in his Tesla and drove off.

Before he left, we also asked about another thing that had Scottie in the headlines recently -- Larsa revealing how much sex they used to have during an episode of "Real Housewives" -- but he wasn't too interested in opening up on that, either.

Even though he didn't talk, what we do know is that Larsa and Marcus can't get enough of each other -- as we reported earlier this week, they were super mushy as they hung out on a boat in Miami.