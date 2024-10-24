Dodgers Honoring Fernando Valenzuela With Patch During World Series, '25 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor the late Fernando Valenzuela when they take the field for the World Series -- the team just announced it will pay tribute to the legend with a jersey patch.

The Dodgers shared visuals of the uniform tribute on Thursday ... which is a circle featuring Valenzuela's name and number placed on the left sleeve.

On top of the Fall Classic, the Dodgers said players will also wear the patch throughout the 2025 season as well.

As we previously reported, the Dodgers shared the tragic news on Tuesday ... saying El Toro had died at age 63.

Valenzuela -- who had his number retired by the franchise -- helped lead L.A. to a World Series championship in 1981 ... which just so happened to be against the New York Yankees, the Dodgers' current opponent.

Outside of his dominance on the mound, Valenzuela -- who famously won both Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young in the same season -- also served as a broadcaster for the team ... but stepped away from the mic weeks ago to focus on his health.