Dodgers Fans Dye Their Dogs Blue In Preparation For World Series

If some pooches are looking a little blue in Los Angeles this week, don't be alarmed -- Dodgers fans are just coloring their dogs in the hopes it brings their team some good luck in the upcoming World Series.

Reporters over at NBCLA hit up a bunch of groomers in Southern California this week ... and found out Angelinos are flocking to shops to dye their pups' coats in an effort to support the boys in blue as they gear up to take on the Yankees.

All over Los Angeles County, paws, ears, and tails are getting dipped in Dodger blue ... but, don't worry, the groomers insist it's all "non-toxic" and "perfectly safe" for their fur babies.

One dog owner said she was confident the color change was going to help Shohei Ohtani and the guys once they officially hit the Dodger Stadium diamond this weekend.

"I won't say they're going to win solely because of George," the dog mom said, "but I'm sure he's going to have a hand in it."