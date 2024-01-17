Puppy Pees All Over Court During Phoenix Suns' Halftime Show

Play video content The Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had to wait a few extra seconds to get their second half started on Tuesday night ... and it's all 'cause a puppy peed on their court.

Fur real!!!

The hilarious moment went down as the Suns brought out a gaggle of young dogs to race during the halftime break in Phoenix's matchup against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center in Arizona.

The contest started out innocently enough -- the pups cutely loitered around the starting line ... before one of the doggos was lured out by some cheerleaders with toys.

As they tried to get the puppy to cross the checkered finish, though, he had to paw-se to relieve himself!!

The race still continued despite the puddle near halfcourt ... before, mercifully, one of the furry friends finally touched the finish line.

While it took a few beats to get the area all cleaned up ... Durant and Booker were ultimately able to take the floor again -- and it's a good thing for the Suns, because they helped the team storm back from a deficit to win the game, 119-117.

Of course, the team is kind of used to overcoming these messy halftime moments ... just a year ago, a dog did the same thing during the same race!