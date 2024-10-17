Viral Hurricane Dog 'Not Up for Adoption,' but Other Rescues Need Homes

Thank You For The Interest, But Not Up For Adoption

The viral Hurricane Milton dog, who was left tied to a fence in rising floodwaters by his owner, is no longer up for adoption after settling in with a new foster family ... but the local Humane Society is hoping this doesn't squash interest in other rescues.

Katie Stryker from the Leon County Humane Society tells TMZ ... Trooper, who was renamed after being rescued, is no longer accepting applications for adoption ... as his foster home will be given an opportunity to adopt the pup.

Even if the foster family chooses not to move forward with adoption, Katie says the "perfect home" will be in Trooper's future.

Trooper's original owner, who allegedly abandoned the dog off the side of a highway in chest-deep water as the recent hurricane bore down on Tampa, was arrested this week and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024 @FHPTampa

There have been hundreds of inquiries and applicants with breed experience that have already come in for the dog ... so, there's no need to keep the application open.

While Trooper's story has gone viral, Katie says it has unfortunately not inspired potential adopters to seek other rescues to take home.

In short, Trooper's story has not translated into an immediate uptick in adoption ... which is why Katie is encouraging anyone moved by the situation to adopt from a shelter.

Katie's bottom line is clear ... there are more than 3 million dogs in shelters across the nation, all of whom deserve a loving home as much as Trooper.