Viral Hurricane Dog Left For Dead In Foster Care With Appropriate New Name

Viral Pooch Left For Dead Now in Foster Care With New Name

A rescued Florida dog that went viral after its owners left it tied to a fence to surely be killed amid Hurricane Milton is readying for adoption ... with a fantastic new name.

Here's the deal ... an adorable Bull Terrier made national headlines this week as Milton was barreling down on Tampa when he was rescued by a state trooper who found him tied to a fence ... essentially left for dead by his heartless owner.

Now the pup ... who has been given the fitting moniker "Trooper" ... is ready to be placed with a family who actually gives a damn about him, according to Leon County Humane Society.

Blasting the unknown former owner as "cruel and thoughtless" ... the shelter said it has been bombarded with request to adopt Trooper ... but it is not taking any applications at this time ... 'cause the poor animal is still recovering from the stressful event.

For now ... Trooper will remain in foster care until he is ready for a forever home ... but the shelter pointed out there are plenty of other deserving dogs there that need adoption.

And it sure sounds like the pooch will have his pick of the litter as far as families go.