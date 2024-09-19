Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Chinese Zoo Admits Pandas Are Painted Dogs After Outrage

Chinese Zoo No Pandas, Just Painted Pups!!!

091924_dog_pandas-kal
DOG PANDA
AsiaWire

Chinese zoogoers are barking mad after learning the alleged pandas they visited at the Shanwei Zoo were just dogs painted to look like the at-risk bears.

The deception was uncovered by visitors after one of the so-called pandas began barking and panting like a dog, according to local media reports.

chinese zoo painted dogs panda AsiaWire 1
AsiaWire

Video footage of the painted-up pups then began to make the rounds online ... which shows 2 "pandas" roaming about the enclosure, where their curly tails are clearly visible.

At first, the zoo tried to dance around the allegations, claiming the obvious dogs were actually a breed of "panda dogs."

As zoogoers and others online refused to accept this claim, the zoo eventually confessed the truth ... that they had just dyed 2 Chow Chows -- a fluffy dog breed popular in China.

chinese zoo painted dogs panda AsiaWire 5
AsiaWire

Unsurprisingly, duped visitors responded to the revelation by demanding their money back -- and we don't blame them, FWIW.

This isn't the first time a zoo in China has tried to deceive visitors by swapping out pandas for made-up Chow Chows. Back in May, Taizhou Zoo admitted to pulling off a similar scheme ... though, they defended the ruse, saying the disguises were the next best alternative they could offer up.

chinese zoo painted dogs panda AsiaWire 3
AsiaWire

The Taizhou Zoo responded at the time ... "There are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result."

So, the next time you're visiting a zoo, be on the lookout for impostors in the paddocks!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later