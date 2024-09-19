Chinese Zoo Admits Pandas Are Painted Dogs After Outrage

Play video content AsiaWire

Chinese zoogoers are barking mad after learning the alleged pandas they visited at the Shanwei Zoo were just dogs painted to look like the at-risk bears.

The deception was uncovered by visitors after one of the so-called pandas began barking and panting like a dog, according to local media reports.

Video footage of the painted-up pups then began to make the rounds online ... which shows 2 "pandas" roaming about the enclosure, where their curly tails are clearly visible.

At first, the zoo tried to dance around the allegations, claiming the obvious dogs were actually a breed of "panda dogs."

As zoogoers and others online refused to accept this claim, the zoo eventually confessed the truth ... that they had just dyed 2 Chow Chows -- a fluffy dog breed popular in China.

Unsurprisingly, duped visitors responded to the revelation by demanding their money back -- and we don't blame them, FWIW.

This isn't the first time a zoo in China has tried to deceive visitors by swapping out pandas for made-up Chow Chows. Back in May, Taizhou Zoo admitted to pulling off a similar scheme ... though, they defended the ruse, saying the disguises were the next best alternative they could offer up.

The Taizhou Zoo responded at the time ... "There are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result."