Brown Bear Eats Ducklings in Front of Horrified Kids at Seattle Zoo

Here's a wild birthday party these kids won't forget ... they got a front-row seat to see a massive bear devour a family of baby ducks. Yeah, pretty grizzly scene.

The brown bear's unscheduled snack/murder spree begins when a family of ducks -- a mother and her 5 ducklings -- fly into Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo to go for a swim in a cool, inviting pool.

Big mistake, Mama Duck. Huge.

The bear, identified as "Juniper" by the person who posted the TikTok, almost immediately sees the duck family ... and its killer instinct takes over, clocking the ducks' path across the water.

Then, Juniper plunges into the pool, gliding swiftly toward the family -- and she picks off each of the ducklings one by one, gulping them down with barely a bite.

BTW ... if you're hoping Juniper had the courtesy to fill her belly further away from the children's curious eyes, sorry to disappoint -- watch the clip, Juniper's snapping up some of the ducklings right in front of the kiddos.

Looks like Mama Duck escapes Juniper's jaws ... but, the little ones never really stood a chance.

According to Woodland Park Zoo, they have a couple brown bears they rescued ... Juniper and Fern -- both females and roughly the same age, but many local news outlets and people online are sure it's Juniper who filled up on duck.