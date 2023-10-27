Bear Attack Video, Takes Down Security Guard in Aspen Hotel Kitchen

Play video content Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A Colorado bear took Jeremy Allen White's role in "The Bear" a bit too literally ... because video shows it goin' berserk on a security guard in the kitchen of an Aspen hotel!

The grisly attack happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort -- you can see the male bear making itself at home before being confronted by the on-duty security guard ... swiping at him and taking him to the ground.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the guard went to investigate reports of a bear inside the hotel -- which is currently closed for renovations -- but apparently gave the animal a fright when they met face-to-face in the kitchen.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for the scratches on his back -- and yes, he ended up being alright.

Wildlife officials found the culprit early Tuesday morning but couldn't immediately sedate it due to "public safety" ... but a whole day later, they spotted it in a nearby park and used a tranquilizer gun on it while in a tree.

The CPW says the black bear was humanely euthanized, per its policy ... and was sent to the CPW Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a full autopsy.