Crazed Panda Attacks Zookeeper in China, Caught on Video

A panda went full beast mode ... charging at a zookeeper in China as shocked bystanders caught the wild scene on camera.

Watch the vid ... 9-year-old Ding Ding furiously tackled the zookeeper, yanking her legs, tumbling the woman to the ground and tossing her around in the Chongqing enclosure Thursday.

The worker tried to fend off the fluffy menace, but Ding Ding got on top and lunged for a panda-sized chomp. Luckily, the employee wriggled into a position where she could push the bear away with a few well-placed kicks.

Looks like Ding Ding’s tantrum eventually wore her out -- she finally threw in the towel and sauntered off ... and the zookeeper made a bear-y lucky escape, walking away unscathed and in surprisingly good health!

A Chongqing Zoo spokesperson said they’re investigating the incident, with both the zookeeper and panda getting some TLC to calm down. They’re also keeping a close eye on Ding Ding’s behavior to ensure she’s not still stressed.

Experts say pandas usually lash out if they feel threatened, using their sharp claws to defend themselves or their cubs. But the cause of Ding Ding's aggression here is not so black and white.