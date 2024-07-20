Glen Powell Found Rescue Pup Brisket on IG, Boosts Recue Org's Profile

Glen Powell welcoming little pup Brisket into his life while he was filming "Twisters" is having a paw-sitive impact, not just on Glen and Brisket, but on the rescue org that helped connect them.

Samantha Peraino, Head of Operations for The Labelle Foundation, tells TMZ the whole process kickstarted when someone from the actor's team slid into their IG DMs after they posted a gallery back in June 2023, revealing the 10 ½-week-old puppy up for adoption.

She says Glen's rep notified them of his interest and asked about the next steps. Glen then filled out an application and met the pup in person, and it was love at first bark. He then paid the $700 adoption fee (which includes chipping and spaying/neutering) to make it official ... and they hooked up shortly thereafter.

GP renamed the puppy, Brisket -- it was previously Ambrosia -- and now the furry little guy has his own IG account. If you've missed it, get on board, he's taking social media by storm.

Brisket was one of 6 puppies, along with their mom, who came to Labelle from another rescue that saves stray dogs. Sam confirms to us every dog in Brisket’s litter went to a good home, including Brisket's mom.

Sam gushes Glen has been incredibly kind talking about the foundation ... and as a result, they've seen an increase in traffic to their website. This boost is crucial, as they have 135 dogs and 8 cats in need of loving homes.

BTW, speaking of Glen's pooch -- we actually got him out in NYC this week and talked to him about Brisket ... and, unfortunately, he says he ain't gonna be trotting his pet around more.