Glen Powell Shows Off His Cute Puppy, Hot Body

Glen Powell is driving the internet wild, combining 2 things lots of folks love ... dogs and hot bodies!!!

The "Twisters" star just shared a photo dump that's heavy on shots with his super cute pooch, Hot Brisket, and some shirtless shots of himself ... just for good measure, we're sure.

Glen is blessing his fans with 8 different photos of the dog on the "Twisters" set ... capped off with a mirror selfie of him bare-chested with the pup in his arm.

Naturally, Glen's IG post is littered with thirsty comments ... and some users are saying GP and HB are literally salvaging an otherwise crappy Monday.

Looks like Hot Brisket was a big star on the set of the "Twister" reboot, because most of the cast is posing with the pooch.

Nothing drives audience engagement like an adorable dog ... except maybe a shirtless, ripped lead actor.

Glen says it didn't take long for his adopted dog to be known as "the Lassie of his generation" on set ... and he's pitching Hot Brisket for some possible movie gigs down the line, like a 'Homeward Bound' reboot.