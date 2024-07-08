Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Bikini Bod In New Energy Drink Ad

Brittany Mahomes is showing off her bikini bod in front of a camera yet again ... this time, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stripped down for an energy drink ad -- and she looks goooood!!!

Patrick Mahomes' significant other tossed on a hot-pink two-piece to help sell Alani Nu's new Hawaiian Shaved Ice Energy bevvy this week ... revealing her body is still as toned as ever.

In the advert that the 28-year-old mother of two posted to her Instagram page ... you can see three different photos of her in barely there swimwear on a beach somewhere.

Britt was clearly pleased with how the pics came out ... and her hubby made it apparent he loved 'em too. The NFL superstar wrote in the comment section on her post, "Let's goooo!!" with two heart emojis.

Others around the internet sang Britt's praises as well ... including fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims Koepka, who gushed over the ad in a video on her own IG page.

Of course, Brittany's got to be getting used to this kind of love ... after all, her first-ever appearance in the S.I. Swim issue this year drew rave reviews.