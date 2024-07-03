Tori Spelling Shows Off Bikini Body After Taking Weight Loss Drug

Tori Spelling is ready for hot girl summer, rocking a bikini and looking super fit ... and apparently, it's all thanks to a weight loss drug.

Tori hit the beaches of Malibu Tuesday in a neon green bikini and was kinda spilling out of her fit.

In true Malibu style, she was also rockin' some serious bling while jumping the SoCal waves.

The 51-year-old '90210' alum looked chill ... something we haven't seen in a while in the throws of her divorce from Dean McDermott.