Tori Spelling Shows Off Bikini Body After Taking Weight Loss Drug
Tori Spelling O, O, O, O Tori!!! Hot Bikini Bod After Taking Weight Loss Drug
Tori Spelling is ready for hot girl summer, rocking a bikini and looking super fit ... and apparently, it's all thanks to a weight loss drug.
Tori hit the beaches of Malibu Tuesday in a neon green bikini and was kinda spilling out of her fit.
In true Malibu style, she was also rockin' some serious bling while jumping the SoCal waves.
The 51-year-old '90210' alum looked chill ... something we haven't seen in a while in the throws of her divorce from Dean McDermott.
Tori was hanging with a friend on the sand as she soaked up the blazing sun. They hung out for around 2 hours.