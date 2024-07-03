Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tori Spelling Shows Off Bikini Body After Taking Weight Loss Drug

Tori Spelling Flaunts Bikini Bod In Neon Stringy Suit At Malibu Beach
Tori Spelling is ready for hot girl summer, rocking a bikini and looking super fit ... and apparently, it's all thanks to a weight loss drug.

Tori hit the beaches of Malibu Tuesday in a neon green bikini and was kinda spilling out of her fit.

In true Malibu style, she was also rockin' some serious bling while jumping the SoCal waves.

The 51-year-old '90210' alum looked chill ... something we haven't seen in a while in the throws of her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Tori was hanging with a friend on the sand as she soaked up the blazing sun. They hung out for around 2 hours.

