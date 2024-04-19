Tori Spelling Reveals She Put On Diaper, Peed Her Pants While In Traffic

Play video content misSPELLING

Tori Spelling is back at it with her bathroom TMI -- this time ... telling everybody about a time she peed her pants ... with none other than a freaking diaper to help soak it all up.

Speaking on her 'MisSPELLING' podcast, the actress recounts a story about how she had to use the potty back in the day while she was driving on the 101 freeway here in Los Angeles -- and since there was no time to stop, she resorted to what she had in the car.

Tori says this happened while her son, Beau, was still in diapers ... so she had some on hand when her emergency hit in the middle of traffic.

In Tori's own words ... "So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like 'please God something,' and I went through it and I'm like 'Aha!' a diaper, and I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper."

Clearly, desperate times called for diaper measures ... but in hindsight, Tori can't help but rave about the unexpected bathroom solution -- telling her fans that it actually worked!

As we know -- against our will -- Tori has a knack for oversharing when it comes to her bathroom escapades ... you might recall, she recently said she needs eyes on her to poo.