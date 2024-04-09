Tori Spelling Lifts Lid On Toilet Habits, Can't Poop Alone, Son Watches

Play video content misSPELLING

Tori Spelling says she needs some help to keep things moving, intestinally speaking -- meaning she's gotta have witnesses now when she's dropping a deuce.

The actress couldn't hold it in ... she lifted the lid on her bowel movement habits in the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, admitting she could only do her business in front of her estranged hubby Dean McDermott, and now with her kids present in the room with her.

Yup, you heard right ... the topic kickstarted with Tori saying folks advise her all the time to be happy and content being alone -- but for her, it's not that easy 'cause she doesn't even like to poop alone.

And, this is not a sometimes thing, in fact, Tori's bombshell is it's been 18 years since she's gone 1 or 2, solo!!!

Since the split from Dean, she says their 7-year-old son Beau usually does the honors ... chatting with mom while she's on the throne.

The odd confession might kick up a stink, but Tory's owning it and embracing her need for the company even in such a private moment. She fully cops to being codependent, and says she just functions better with people around.