Tori Spelling Breaks Down Final Fight with Dean McDermott That Led to Split

Tori Spelling Breaks Down Fight with Dean ... That Led to Split

Tori Spelling says her estranged husband Dean McDermott said something to her so personal last year that it completely torpedoed their marriage ... a story she's now telling in full.

The actress broke it all down on the latest episode of her podcast -- saying that in June 2023 ... she and Dean were on their way home from a shoot she'd been doing earlier with Jennie Garth, and apparently -- DMD said something to her that crossed the line.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Happier Times
Tori doesn't explain what exactly that was, but she does describe the aftermath, including her throwing a potato on the ground and letting out a guttural scream she calls beast-like.

After that, TS says she locked herself in her bedroom -- one that she says was separate from Dean's own room in the house -- and eventually ... Dean made his way in through a side entrance and told her he wanted a divorce ... which Tori says she was down with.

Obviously, it took a while for her to finally pull the trigger ... but as we all know now, Tori ended up filing for divorce just recently -- this after nearly a year of them being separated.

Tori says once Dean announced their big split on social media, she felt a lot of relief -- noting she felt she could finally move on and that a major weight had been lifted off her chest. However, she does say it was hard for their daughter Stella ... who's a teenager.

As we reported ... Dean recently said the divorce was a long time coming, something he apparently told his kids when they first decided to separate.

Now, Tori's finding closure in recounting the whole saga ... in her own voice.

