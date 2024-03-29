Tori Spelling Files to Divorce Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is finally throwing in the towel on her relationship with Dean McDermott ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum filed for divorce Friday ... and she's the petitioner here, so everything that's being laid out is from her side.

Per the paperwork, Tori lists their date of separation as June 17, 2023 ... and she's citing the standard irreconcilable differences as the reason she's seeking a dissolution of marriage.

In terms of spousal support, she is asking a court to force Dean to fork it over ... while also removing his ability to request spousal support from her. Tori is demanding Dean cover her attorney's fees too.

On the issue of custody, Tori notes they have five minor children ... and she's asking for sole physical custody of the kids, while also asking for joint legal custody. She's also signaling that she's open to Dean getting visitation rights.

Tori makes no mention of a prenup here in her docs ... saying the extent of their shared assets and property need to be determined as the case plays out.