Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Reconnect with Intense Convo After Separation

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Reconnect Amid Separation ... Intense Convo Breaks Out!!!

3/3/2024 10:02 AM PT
Tori Spelling has been seen with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott
SplashNews.com

Tori Spelling and her estranged husband Dean McDermott aren't reunited as a couple, but they're at least on public speaking terms again ... based on some new pics.

The exes were together in a park in Agoura Hills, CA -- it's the first time they've been seen photographed together in nearly a year. Both of them were dressed very casually, and most of the convo seemed pretty chill.

Tori Spelling has been seen with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott
SplashNews.com

However, there were also what seemed like some tense moments during their chat. Tori and Dean have 5 kids together, so co-parenting issues were likely among the things they discussed.

Lily Calo and Dean Mcdermott -
SplashNews.com

But, there's plenty more for them to catch up about, too. For instance, Dean moving on ... he's reportedly living with new GF Lily Calo ... while Tori and the kids have moved into a new home, which reportedly rents for $15k/month.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Dean and Tori Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

They announced their separation last summer on social media, ending 17 years of marriage.

Tori Spelling has been seen with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott
SplashNews.com

Since then, Dean has spent time in a sober living facility ... after admitting last November he'd had a drunken altercation with Tori.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

In any event ... their public convo seems like a baby step in the right direction.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later