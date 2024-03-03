Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Reconnect with Intense Convo After Separation

Tori Spelling and her estranged husband Dean McDermott aren't reunited as a couple, but they're at least on public speaking terms again ... based on some new pics.

The exes were together in a park in Agoura Hills, CA -- it's the first time they've been seen photographed together in nearly a year. Both of them were dressed very casually, and most of the convo seemed pretty chill.

However, there were also what seemed like some tense moments during their chat. Tori and Dean have 5 kids together, so co-parenting issues were likely among the things they discussed.

But, there's plenty more for them to catch up about, too. For instance, Dean moving on ... he's reportedly living with new GF Lily Calo ... while Tori and the kids have moved into a new home, which reportedly rents for $15k/month.

They announced their separation last summer on social media, ending 17 years of marriage.

Since then, Dean has spent time in a sober living facility ... after admitting last November he'd had a drunken altercation with Tori.

