Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tori Spelling Says She's Doing A 'Single Mom Christmas' Amid Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling Having A 'Single Mom Christmas' ... Amid Dean McDermott Split

12/22/2023 5:40 PM PT
tori spelling christmas shopping
Getty Composite

Tori Spelling says she's taken on a challenging task this holiday season, as the time for buying gifts is runnin' thin ... something she calls "single mom Christmas."

The actress posted on social media Friday, saying she's got 5 xmas lists to knock out, with only 3 days left until the big day -- pointing out a nightmare for some gift-givers ... "Missed the Amazon Prime cutoff."

She says she now has no choice but to "brave the mall alone" ... adding, "Crushing this single mom Christmas."

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Dean and Tori Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, posted about their breakup back in June ... saying they both decided to split and "start a new journey of our own." He took the post down, but was still moving forward with the divorce.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Getty

Remember, there was speculation that Tori and her kids moved into an RV after they were spotted outside of a mobile home when she and Dean parted ways ... and they also briefly stayed in a motel after her place had a bunch of mold.

DOING WHATEVER IT TAKES
SplashNews.com

She's also ended up in the hospital, so it seemed to be a bit of a rough patch for her ... but Tori claimed in July that she's actually better on her own.

UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT
TMZ.com

We also talked to Tori's mom, Candy, after the split, and she said she'd be there for her daughter in these tough times ... but it appears Christmas shopping still falls on Tori.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later