Tori Spelling Wishes Mother Candy Spelling a Happy Birthday

They've had a rocky relationship over the years, but it appears Tori Spelling has decided to put all that aside to wish her mother, Candy, a very happy birthday.

Candy turned 78 Wednesday, and Tori took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a series of sweet pics of the two with the caption, "I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze…"

She continues, "I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo"

The message is as nice as it is surprising, given the pair's history -- Candy's accused Tori in the past of shunning her, keeping her grandchildren from her and has allegedly held money from Tori when Tori's struggled in the past.

