Tori Spelling Leaves Hospital With A Bruised Face After Mystery Health Concern

Tori Spelling is out of the hospital where she's been getting treatment for several days ... but she had some bruises as she exited in a wheelchair.

The actress was spotted leaving an L.A. hospital Sunday, the same day she posted a photo, revealing to the public that she was there. Of course, the wheels are usually standard ops when leaving a hospital after 4 days ... but we're told she needed a bit of help getting out of the chair and into her SUV.

She also has some bruising on her face, but we still don't know what landed her in the hospital last Thursday.

As we reported, Tori posted a pic from inside the facility, showing an IV in her hand -- and while she didn't reveal why she was there ... she made it clear her kids have been supportive.

Tori said she was missing her children, while also being extremely grateful for how strong and brave they've been.

Of course, the mysterious health scare comes a couple of months after she and Dean McDermott called it quits after nearly 2 decades of marriage.