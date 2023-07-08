Candy Spelling Offers Help To Daughter Tori Amid Dean McDermott Split

Play video content TMZ.com

Tori Spelling's mom Candy says she's in her daughter's corner when it comes to her ending her marriage with Dean McDermott ... and Mama Spelling tells us her kid is doing ok.

We got Candy outside Hermes in Beverly Hills Friday with "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg, and she makes it clear -- she will ALWAYS have her daughter's back, especially as she and Dean go their separate ways.

Candy acknowledges that includes helping out financially if needed. As you know, Tori, in the past, has had some financial problems.

Josh, who said he watched Candy & Tori mend their relationship last year, is hoping this split sticks, telling us Tori's someone that deserves to live a happy life ... and having Dean out of the picture, according to Josh, is how that can now become a reality.

You'll recall, things were once tense between Tori and her mom when her dad Aaron Spelling died in 2006 -- when he left Tori a sliver of his $500 million estate. Candy's also had a hard time accepting her relationship with Dean, who married Tori that same year.

As we reported, Dean broke the news last month on social media, saying he and Tori "decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."