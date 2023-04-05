Tori Spelling Says She Got Ulcer On Her Eye After Sleeping With Contacts

Play video content 90210MG Podcast

Tori Spelling's vision has been cut in half, but she's taking ALL the blame ... revealing her eye injury bizarrely came after sleeping with her contact lenses in -- and don't get her started on how many days she's gone without switching them out!!!

The "90210" star shared her health update with cohost and former costar Jennie Garth on their podcast, "9021OMG" ... saying the ulcer she developed under her left eye was caused by keeping her contacts in when she was getting some zzz's.

She concedes there's no excuse for laziness -- Jennie and Amy Sugarman, the show's producer, were obviously SHOCKED ... but it got even more real when she revealed how long she went before switching out the lenses -- check it out, it's insane.

BTW, ulcers on the eye are typically caused by infection from bacteria.

She first revealed her loss of vision on Instagram toward the end of March, saying she has an ulcer, and her doctor prescribed her some antibiotic drops. Eyedrops and time usually reduce swelling and inflammation.