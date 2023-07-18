Tori Spelling Says She's Better On Her Own Amid Dean McDermott Split

Says 'Better On My Own' Amid Split from Dean ...

Tori Spelling is speaking out for the first time since splitting from estranged husband Dean McDermott ... she's defiant, saying she's always looked better solo.

The actress was doing some shopping Monday at a Target in the San Fernando Valley when a photog asked her if she was blindsided by Dean announcing their separation.

Tori was mum on the prospects of getting a divorce, but what she did say was telling ... she says, "I've always looked better on my own."

Remember ... Dean posted news of their split last month, then later deleted the post, but he's said to be gung-ho on a divorce.

Tori was also spotted recently staying at a motel in Los Angeles with her and Dean's five children ... and she was defiant about that too, firing back at the photog and saying she was just doing whatever it takes to care for her kids.

The motel stay was reportedly because Tori's home was infested with mold, and not a result of the split, but Tori was in no mood to offer details after her Target run.

