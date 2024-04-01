Tori Spelling Breaks Divorce News to Dean McDermott on Podcast

Play video content MisSpelling

Tori Spelling broke the news to Dean McDermott she had filed for divorce right in the middle of her podcast, and -- to say the least -- it's super passive-aggressive.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star called Dean on her "misSPELLING" podcast, and everyone could hear her end of the convo. She says he was working when she hit him up, and dropped the news she had filed. She kinda minimized it at first, saying the filing was just a formality, but then it got real.

Tori said it was only right she file first because he talked about sex and other intimate details in their marriage to the Daily Mail. It's clear she was angry he had done it, and -- although you only hear her end of the conversation -- it seems Dean wasn't happy she beat him to the courthouse punch.

As for why you don't hear Dean ... well, it's a crime in Cali to secretly record someone, so instead you just heard her voice.

She bizarrely ends with, "Love you."

TMZ broke the story Tori filed to end their 18-year marriage. She lists the date of separation as June 17, 2023. She wants spousal support and sole physical custody of their 5 kids.