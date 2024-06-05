Tori Spelling Calls Her Pre-Veneers Teeth Disgusting, 'I Couldn't Smile'

Play video content misSPELLING

Tori Spelling is coming clean about her pearly whites -- saying she resorted to veneers 'cause her teeth were so gross.

Joined by her dentist, Dr. Kevin Sands, on her "misSPELLING" podcast, the actress confessed her fear of the dentist left her teeth in such bad shape they practically turned to garbage -- and it got so bad she couldn't even smile anymore.

To hammer it home, she asked Sands just how bad her teeth were -- and he didn't hold back, saying, "Disgusting, to say the least. They were chipped, discolored. Didn't look like the Tori I used to know."

Tori eventually treated herself to veneers for her 50th birthday with Sands' help, and says she can't stop grinning now 'cause she feels like a whole new person.

Sands gave the lowdown on the transformation, saying they reshaped all her teeth and used custom molds handcrafted for each one.

Undoubtedly pleased with his handiwork, he gushed her teeth were now "white, gorgeous, sexy" and she looked a decade younger -- or as Sands awkwardly put it, like "the hot little Tori" he knew from 20 years ago.