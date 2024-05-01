Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tiger Woods Says Daughter Sam Not Into Golf, Sport 'Took Daddy Away From Her'

Don't expect Tiger Woods' daughter to be twirling a club on a fairway anytime soon ... the golfing legend just revealed his 16-year-old offspring isn't the world's biggest fan of the sport -- because it "took Daddy away from her."

The Big Cat shared with Carson Daly on Wednesday's "Today" show that he believes Sam Woods straight up has "a negative connotation to the game" ... due to all of the traveling it required him to do when she was a little tyke.

"I had to pack and I had to leave," he said. "I had to be gone for weeks. And there's a negative connotation to it."

Sam, however, is still supportive of Pops' career ... she just caddied for him at the PNC Championship in December -- and she gave a speech at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in 2022.

But Tiger seemed to make it clear that she doesn't want any part of learning how to play the game like Dad.

"So, we develop our own relationship, our own rapport that's outside of golf," the 48-year-old said of his daughter, whom he shares with Elin Nordegren. "We do things that don't involve golf."

He has, though, the opposite relationship with his other child ... 15-year-old Charlie Woods, who he's partnered with at the PNC Championship through the last few years.

Tiger explained to Daly that he and his son do "everything golf related."

"It's just very different," he said.

As for his plans on the links that don't involve his kids -- Tiger said he's hoping to play in all three of the remaining Major Championships in 2024 ... even though April's Masters left him pretty sore.

