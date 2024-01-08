Tiger Woods Splits With Nike, Ends 27-Year Partnership

UPDATE

Nike just released a statement on the breakup ... thanking Tiger Woods for all his years as a partner.

"Tiger," the Swoosh wrote in an Instagram post, "you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Tiger Woods' historic partnership with Nike is no more ... the golfing legend just revealed he's split with the Swoosh after 27 years.

The 48-year-old made the announcement on his X page just minutes ago, thanking Phil Knight ... while reminiscing on the "amazing moments and memories" he's had with the athletic apparel giant.

"If I started naming them," he said of his most memorable times with the brand, "I could go on forever."

Woods first inked a deal with Nike back when he was still an amateur golfer ... and he went on to become synonymous with the brand -- wearing swooshes on his gear for every one of his major tournament wins.

However, Woods dropped breadcrumbs recently that a breakup could be coming ... most notably when he was seen wearing FootJoys at the 2022 Masters -- a year after he seriously injured his leg in a car crash.

Woods also wouldn't confirm his future with Nike when reporters asked him about it at the PNC Championship last month ... saying only, "I'm still wearing their product."

Unclear where Woods will go next when it comes to brand partnerships ... he said only in his statement Monday morning, "People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter."

"See you in LA!"