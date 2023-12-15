Tiger Woods Praises Son's Golf Shot ... 'F***ing Nasty!!!'

Play video content X/@PGATOUR

Tiger Woods was so fired up to watch his son hit an insane golf shot on Friday morning -- he just had to let an f-bomb fly right on the course!!

The hilarious moment happened as The Big Cat and his 14-year-old boy, Charlie, were getting set to compete in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Charlie was hitting some shots around a practice green with Dad -- when he attempted a flop shot that most amateur golfers would blade straight into nearby parking lots.

Charlie, though, apparently hit the stroke beautifully -- which wowed Tiger.

"We're ending on that right there," the golfing legend yelled. "That was nasty. F***ing nasty!"

Charlie appeared super pleased -- and then the two walked off together to prep some more for their upcoming round.

Of course, at this point, Charlie's golf game shouldn't surprise many ... after all, he just helped his high school team win a Florida state championship last month.